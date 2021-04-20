Porthcawl Porthcawl, UK

Porthcawl Traveling in winter has its ups and downs. On of the positives for this trip is that the sea was really wild and I really hoped for some dramatic photos at this lighthouse.

Minutes earlier I was right next to it and got splashed a little but I am really happy I did not catch one of those waves.

The sun came out from the clouds only for a moment to give me this incredible light.

So beautiful and worth waiting for in the harsh cold. The wind was pretty unforgiving but it gave birth to this image so I declare myself happy.