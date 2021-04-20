Porthcawl Porthcawl, UK

Porthcawl Lifeboat Station Porthcawl Lifeboat Station, purpose built in 1995, is situated near the harbor.



Nearby, the Jennings Building, built in 1832, is Wales' oldest maritime warehouse, and is currently vacant. The building has been identified as a potentially important facility as part of the Porthcawl Regeneration Strategy.



At the end of Porthcawl Pier stands a white lighthouse built in 1860. The lighthouse is currently in use as a navigational aid. Porthcawl Lighthouse was the last coal and gas powered lighthouse in the UK. It switched to being powered by North Sea gas in 1974, before becoming powered by electricity in 1997. The pier and surrounding area are popular spots for sea fishing.



