Porthcawl

Porthcawl lighthouse

Porthcawl is a resort town in South Wales. It's lovely to visit at any time of the year. Summer is better of course.
Tourist attractions in the area include sandy beaches, a grand pavilion, a fun fair named Coney Beach (modeled after Coney Island in New York) a museum and three golf courses.

We had a nice day, walking on the extensive promenade by the restless sea. Many cafes, bars, restaurants and hotels are located along the promenade which offers spectacular views across the Bristol Channel.
I loved the huge waved smashing in the lighthouse wall.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

