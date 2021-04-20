Porthcawl Porthcawl, UK

Porthcawl lighthouse Porthcawl is a resort town in South Wales. It's lovely to visit at any time of the year. Summer is better of course.

Tourist attractions in the area include sandy beaches, a grand pavilion, a fun fair named Coney Beach (modeled after Coney Island in New York) a museum and three golf courses.



We had a nice day, walking on the extensive promenade by the restless sea. Many cafes, bars, restaurants and hotels are located along the promenade which offers spectacular views across the Bristol Channel.

I loved the huge waved smashing in the lighthouse wall.