Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Portfolio Coffeehouse LLC

2300 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814, USA
Website
| +1 562-434-2486
Ritual Long Beach California United States
Enjoy Coffee and a Book at Portfolio Coffehouse Long Beach California United States
Ritual Long Beach California United States
Enjoy Coffee and a Book at Portfolio Coffehouse Long Beach California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 1pm
Fri 7am - 4pm

Ritual

Afternoon coffee break @ Portfolio Coffee House in Long Beach, CA
By Bora Kim

More Recommendations

Jaime Komer
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Enjoy Coffee and a Book at Portfolio Coffehouse

Sometimes the best cafés are in the most unique locations. Portfolio Coffeehouse will be your local love. Amongst vintage homes and shops, this spot is slightly off the beaten tourist path but worth a stop. Bring your book and soak up the library atmosphere in the back. You'll feel studious in no time. And keep things simple: Espresso straight up is the way to go.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30