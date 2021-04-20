Portfolio Coffeehouse LLC
2300 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814, USA
| +1 562-434-2486
Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 1pm
Fri 7am - 4pm
almost 7 years ago
Enjoy Coffee and a Book at Portfolio Coffehouse
Sometimes the best cafés are in the most unique locations. Portfolio Coffeehouse will be your local love. Amongst vintage homes and shops, this spot is slightly off the beaten tourist path but worth a stop. Bring your book and soak up the library atmosphere in the back. You'll feel studious in no time. And keep things simple: Espresso straight up is the way to go.