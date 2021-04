Porter House New York

Steak with a View over Columbus Circle

There are many great steak houses in New York City but only Porter House has a view of Central Park and the scenic Columbus Circle.Michael Lomonaco presides over a menu that features all the classics alongside some inventive surprises. It accompanies that great view and a classic drinks menu plus an extensive wine list.The bar at Porter House is a great, intimate place to meet a friend or have a business meeting.Make sure that whatever your meal, you don't miss the chance to try the black truffle mashed potatoes. While it's an oft-overused ingredient and rather trendy, this take on a classic is so perfectly creamy with just the right amount of smoky truffle.