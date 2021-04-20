Porter House New York
10 Columbus Circle
| +1 212-823-9500
More info
Sun - Wed 11:30am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Steak with a View over Columbus CircleThere are many great steak houses in New York City but only Porter House has a view of Central Park and the scenic Columbus Circle.
Michael Lomonaco presides over a menu that features all the classics alongside some inventive surprises. It accompanies that great view and a classic drinks menu plus an extensive wine list.
The bar at Porter House is a great, intimate place to meet a friend or have a business meeting.
Make sure that whatever your meal, you don't miss the chance to try the black truffle mashed potatoes. While it's an oft-overused ingredient and rather trendy, this take on a classic is so perfectly creamy with just the right amount of smoky truffle.