A Perfect Weekend Getaway From Vancouver

Porteau Cove Provincial Park is only about an hour drive from downtown Vancouver and a perfect west coast setting, sitting on the ocean's edge and with a backdrop of glacier capped mountains.It is a provincial campground perfect for tenting or trailers, but during the 2010 Olympic Winter Games two rustic log cabins were built here as part of a media centre. They are now available for rent, usually for less than $200/night depending on the season.They are comfortably equipped with a kitchen, sitting area, ground floor bedroom and loft bedroom. They even have bbq and satellite TV. Nearby there are lots of opportunities for kayaking, hiking, mountain biking and golf.This is camping made easy and an accessible way to get a Canadian mountain experience. With only two cabins summer weekends book up fast so make your reservations well in advance.