Porteau Cove Provincial Park

Sea-to-Sky Hwy
Website
| +1 604-986-9371
A Perfect Weekend Getaway From Vancouver

Porteau Cove Provincial Park is only about an hour drive from downtown Vancouver and a perfect west coast setting, sitting on the ocean's edge and with a backdrop of glacier capped mountains.

It is a provincial campground perfect for tenting or trailers, but during the 2010 Olympic Winter Games two rustic log cabins were built here as part of a media centre. They are now available for rent, usually for less than $200/night depending on the season.

They are comfortably equipped with a kitchen, sitting area, ground floor bedroom and loft bedroom. They even have bbq and satellite TV. Nearby there are lots of opportunities for kayaking, hiking, mountain biking and golf.

This is camping made easy and an accessible way to get a Canadian mountain experience. With only two cabins summer weekends book up fast so make your reservations well in advance.

By David Brodie

Jacinta
almost 7 years ago

Serene Beauty

We spotted this small campground, one of the many picturesque spots along the Sea-to-Sky Highway. As we pulled off into the parking lot, I discovered this beach adorned with washed-up logs. It felt so peaceful and undisturbed, completely removed from the "now." All I could hear was the lapping of the waves even though the campground was only 200 ft behind me.
Jacinta
almost 7 years ago

A Campground??

Hard to believe this could be the view from your tent or RV if you were camping here. On the other side of the parking lot from the beach full of logs, is this. There were people fishing at the end of the pier, one camper had just come back to shore in his canoe, and others were just relaxing in the sun. What a quite vacation spot this could be!
Jorge Garcia
almost 7 years ago

Porteau Cove Provincial Park

Porteau Cove Provincial Park is located on the Howe Sound fjord, 38 km north of Vancouver on the Sea-to-Sky Highway....

