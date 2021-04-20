Portas Do Sol
Largo das Portas do Sol, Beco de Santa Helena, 1100-411 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 885 1299
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am
Great place for views over LisbonThose little tents belong to the terrace of the café / bar Portas do Sol. It's a great place for a drink with a view, especially if you can bag one of the sofas. It's not the cheapest place to eat or drink but you're paying for the location.
There's another terrace beside it where you don't need to pay but you may be pestered by street hawkers.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
