Portas Do Sol

Largo das Portas do Sol, Beco de Santa Helena, 1100-411 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 885 1299
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

Great place for views over Lisbon

Those little tents belong to the terrace of the café / bar Portas do Sol. It's a great place for a drink with a view, especially if you can bag one of the sofas. It's not the cheapest place to eat or drink but you're paying for the location.

There's another terrace beside it where you don't need to pay but you may be pestered by street hawkers.
By Julie Dawn Fox

Nelson Carvalheiro
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

3 day Portugal Motorcycle Tour

Nothing like a discovery short break away from the daily routine and let yourself be taken by the freedom of riding a motorcycle across the Portuguese Heart land. With this short trip we will take on a quick 3 day tour of the best that Portugal has to offer. From the coast to the heartland, you will be driving through UNESCO heritage sites, protected forests, barbecuing on the beach and even fishing your own lunch.

