Port Palace
This contemporary, harborside luxury boutique hotel is known for its plunging view of the moored megayachts and a terrific view of the Monaco
Grand Prix. Compared with the Old World architecture of neighbors, the look is pure minimalism and streamlined Italian design. The rooms, dreamt up by Hermès designer Leïla Menchari, are almost identical—a blend of yellow and red Carrera marble, chrome-edged furnishings, leather-lined walls, silk fabrics, and shiny gold satin curtains. Expect limited space, though the lovely suites have large bay windows. Guests are served breakfast in the corner of the lobby since there is no restaurant. A far cry from the personalized service and varied resort attractions of other nearby establishments, this hotel’s appeal is strictly for those seeking a sophisticated urban vibe and relative proximity to the Rock and the Prince’s Palace.