Port Lands

Port Lands, Toronto, ON, Canada
Sunrise at Port Lands Toronto Canada

Sunrise at Port Lands

It takes a Herculean effort to get out of bed at 4AM, work through the ferret warrens that claim to be Toronto's roads, and arrive in a place worth waiting for the sun. When the sun finally showed up and lifted the frigid blanket of a chilly May morning from off our shoulders, we were rewarded with a splendid view of one of the world's great skylines. We didn't have to share it with anyone, either—a visit to the Port Lands before the sun rises can make you feel like you're the lone survivor of the great Zombie Apocalypse. It's a neat feeling. I suggest you pack a picnic basket.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

