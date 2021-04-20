Port Everglades 1800 SE 18th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA

Florida Everglades: Animals, Boats, and Buggies During your stay in Hollywood Beach, be sure to check on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation in the Florida Everglades. Groups ride in a private “swamp buggy” and cruise through the grassy waters of the Florida Everglades in a buzzing airboat.



Throughout the day you'll make your way through more than 2,200 lush acres of the Big Cypress Reservation. While taking an airboat ride or walk through the safari, visitors catch glimpses of deer, water buffalo, bison, wild hogs, hawks, eagles, and alligators.



