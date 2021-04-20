Where are you going?
Port City Brewing

3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304, USA
Website
| +1 703-797-2739
Toasting to Port City Alexandria Virginia United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Wed 4pm - 9pm
Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri 3pm - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

Toasting to Port City

Since 2011, Port City is the first brewery to operate in Alexandria, VA, since the Prohibition days of the early 1900s. The state of the art brewery, with 60-barrel stainless steel fermentation tanks, has an exciting line of handmade, award-winning, locally crafted ales. $9 will get you a tour around the facility with a knowledgeable guide, and of course, a full tasting of the crisp, flavorful yet balanced flagship creations: the Belgian-style "Optimal Wit," the "Monumental IPA," the "Porter," the "Essential Pale Ale," and the "Downright Pilsner." Tours run from Thursday to Sunday, whereas the Tasting Room is open Wednesday to Sunday.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

