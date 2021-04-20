Port City Brewing

Toasting to Port City
Since 2011, Port City is the first brewery to operate in Alexandria, VA, since the Prohibition days of the early 1900s. The state of the art brewery, with 60-barrel stainless steel fermentation tanks, has an exciting line of handmade, award-winning, locally crafted ales. $9 will get you a tour around the facility with a knowledgeable guide, and of course, a full tasting of the crisp, flavorful yet balanced flagship creations: the Belgian-style "Optimal Wit," the "Monumental IPA," the "Porter," the "Essential Pale Ale," and the "Downright Pilsner." Tours run from Thursday to Sunday, whereas the Tasting Room is open Wednesday to Sunday.