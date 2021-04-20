Where are you going?
Port Allen Airport

3666 Kuiloko Rd, Eleele, HI 96705, USA
Best Way to See the Island

Kauai is stunning on the ground, but in the air, it's spectacular. The island's small size becomes its strength as you're able to experience its beauty from afar (pun intended) and can soak up so much more than you could on foot.

Head down to the Port Allen airfield and book a slot on an Ultralight that will have you flying up and through the Waimea canyon and alongside the Napali coast. It can be frightening at times, but it's worth it!
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

