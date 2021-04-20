Port Allen Airport 3666 Kuiloko Rd, Eleele, HI 96705, USA

Best Way to See the Island Kauai is stunning on the ground, but in the air, it's spectacular. The island's small size becomes its strength as you're able to experience its beauty from afar (pun intended) and can soak up so much more than you could on foot.



Head down to the Port Allen airfield and book a slot on an Ultralight that will have you flying up and through the Waimea canyon and alongside the Napali coast. It can be frightening at times, but it's worth it!