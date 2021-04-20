Where are you going?
Pork Store Cafe

1451 Haight St
Website
| +1 415-864-6981
Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 3:30pm

For a classic American breakfast—think eggs, toast, hashbrowns, orange juice, and lots of black coffee—head to Pork Store Café in the Haight.

What was originally a sausage and butcher shop called the Pork Store and opened in 1916 by an immigrant couple, the space on Haight Street went through decades of business iterations before turning into the Pork Store Café that has become a San Francisco breakfast institution over the last quarter century.

They do serve lunch and dinner, but go for a late breakfast on the weekend (both the Haight location and the Mission spot will do) to fully understand the experience (and make sure to order the Eggs in a Tasty Nest: two eggs in a bed of hashed browns with bacon, grilled green peppers, fresh tomatoes, onions, and garlic, all topped with cheddar cheese and served with biscuits).

See that stained glass on the front window? It’s the original from 1916.

The Pork Store Café on Haight Street is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 am to 3:30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 4 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

