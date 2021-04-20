Where are you going?
Porini Lion Camp

Olare-Motorogi Conservancy, Maasai Mara, Kenya
If you’re looking for an off-the-beaten-path safari experience, Porini Lion Camp is the place for you. Nestled within the riverside Olare Motorogi Conservancy, the eco-friendly property is a feat of responsible tourism thanks to owner Jake Grieves-Cook's innovative practices: By leasing the land around the remote Mara Triangle from local communities, management is able to not only protect wildlife from the threat of development but also empower residents with jobs. The camp itself is simple yet comfortable—think canvas tents with cozy double beds and hot water bottles at nighttime. Hot tea and biscuits greet guests each morning before they embark on hot air balloon safaris and game drives with expert guides. Testament to the work the Porini team is doing to preserve the natural environment, the wildlife around the camp is superb. As you might expect from the name, lions are here aplenty, and it’s one of Kenya’s top spots for viewing the Great Wildebeest Migration.
By Harriet Constable , AFAR Local Expert

