Poring Hot Spring & Nature Reserve

89300 Ranau, Sabah, Malaysia
Website
Rainforest Canopy Walk with a View Ranau Malaysia

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

For someone who is terrified of heights, being 41 meters from the ground on a rope ladder, is not a way I'd normally pass my time. However, for this view, I made an exception.

While the main attraction at Poring Hot Springs, in Kinabalu National Park, is the springs themselves, the adventurous can head of the canopy walk.

If, like me, you're afraid of heights, the canopy walk is a nail biter of an experience. The 'bridges' are made from aluminum ladders, lashed together, with boards laid on top, to walk on. I was assured they pass rigorous safety tests.

I had my doubts as I wobbled my way along the 373.6 meters, but then I came to this spot. The rainforests of Borneo stretch out before you, and suddenly the heights don't seem to matter.

For more photos of the canopy walk, visit the link: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/06/kinabalu-park-unesco-site-malaysian-borneo/
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

