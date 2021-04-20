Where are you going?
Porcupine Mountains

Porcupine Mountains, Carp Lake Township, MI 49953, USA
Catching sunset at Lake Superior
Porcupine Mountains, Michigan Ontonagon Michigan United States
Catching sunset at Lake Superior Ontonagon Michigan United States
Porcupine Mountains, Michigan Ontonagon Michigan United States

Catching sunset at Lake Superior

On your way to Porcupine Mountains in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, stop by on Lake Superior shores for an unearthly scene. The water is still, the air quiet, the sun magnificent in its last strokes of the day. Who knew a lake sunset could be so faerie!

Upper Peninsula is a relatively obscure destination, which means you'll find lots of breathing room exploring its wide trails, deserted beaches, and old style diners. Stay at the lake cabin for a night of stargazing and have a one-on-one with the universe.
By Yulia Denisyuk

Jodi Masanz
almost 7 years ago

Porcupine Mountains, Michigan

Good morning Lake Superior!

When backpacking and waking up in the morning for the first time, I like to imagine that the wilderness is mine... the lake is calm, there is no one else around, and I can just sit and enjoy my coffee while watching the sun rise and reflect on the lake.

