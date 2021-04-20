Porcupine Mountains
Porcupine Mountains, Carp Lake Township, MI 49953, USA
Catching sunset at Lake SuperiorOn your way to Porcupine Mountains in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, stop by on Lake Superior shores for an unearthly scene. The water is still, the air quiet, the sun magnificent in its last strokes of the day. Who knew a lake sunset could be so faerie!
Upper Peninsula is a relatively obscure destination, which means you'll find lots of breathing room exploring its wide trails, deserted beaches, and old style diners. Stay at the lake cabin for a night of stargazing and have a one-on-one with the universe.
almost 7 years ago
Porcupine Mountains, Michigan
Good morning Lake Superior!
When backpacking and waking up in the morning for the first time, I like to imagine that the wilderness is mine... the lake is calm, there is no one else around, and I can just sit and enjoy my coffee while watching the sun rise and reflect on the lake.
