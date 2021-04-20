Porcupine Mountains Porcupine Mountains, Carp Lake Township, MI 49953, USA

Catching sunset at Lake Superior On your way to Porcupine Mountains in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, stop by on Lake Superior shores for an unearthly scene. The water is still, the air quiet, the sun magnificent in its last strokes of the day. Who knew a lake sunset could be so faerie!



Upper Peninsula is a relatively obscure destination, which means you'll find lots of breathing room exploring its wide trails, deserted beaches, and old style diners. Stay at the lake cabin for a night of stargazing and have a one-on-one with the universe.