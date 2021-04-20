¿Por Qué No? Tacos

Mexican Far North Of The Border

Growing up in Southern California I was always skeptical of Mexican food found far from the border. That was until I ate at Por Que No? My brother lives in the area and swears by it. I was willing after seeing the line. Hipsters will wait for good food and it sure is worth it. Thick crispy chips, fresh sangria, and wonderful street tacos are all quite the find in this soggy town. Be sure to get a bottled coke, made with real sugar in Mexico and pull up a stool on the counter to watch the locals on the popular Hawthorne.