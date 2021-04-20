¿Por Qué No? Tacos
4635 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Tacos and Atmosphere to Die ForAmazing tacos and drinks! Come early, the line is almost always out the door!
almost 7 years ago
Mexican Far North Of The Border
Growing up in Southern California I was always skeptical of Mexican food found far from the border. That was until I ate at Por Que No? My brother lives in the area and swears by it. I was willing after seeing the line. Hipsters will wait for good food and it sure is worth it. Thick crispy chips, fresh sangria, and wonderful street tacos are all quite the find in this soggy town. Be sure to get a bottled coke, made with real sugar in Mexico and pull up a stool on the counter to watch the locals on the popular Hawthorne.
almost 5 years ago
One of the best taco places in Portland
The wait is totally worth it at this casual but amazing taqueria. The service is amazing and the food is to die for, these things paired with the homey type style of the restaurant make it one of my favorite places to eat in Portland.