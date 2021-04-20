Where are you going?
¿Por Qué No? Tacos

4635 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Tacos and Atmosphere to Die For

Amazing tacos and drinks! Come early, the line is almost always out the door!
By Ashley Sligar

Maggie Devlin
almost 7 years ago

Mexican Far North Of The Border

Growing up in Southern California I was always skeptical of Mexican food found far from the border. That was until I ate at Por Que No? My brother lives in the area and swears by it. I was willing after seeing the line. Hipsters will wait for good food and it sure is worth it. Thick crispy chips, fresh sangria, and wonderful street tacos are all quite the find in this soggy town. Be sure to get a bottled coke, made with real sugar in Mexico and pull up a stool on the counter to watch the locals on the popular Hawthorne.
Moira Burkhart
almost 5 years ago

One of the best taco places in Portland

The wait is totally worth it at this casual but amazing taqueria. The service is amazing and the food is to die for, these things paired with the homey type style of the restaurant make it one of my favorite places to eat in Portland.

