Pops for Champagne

601 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Website
| +1 312-266-7677
Glass of Bubbly at Pops Chicago Illinois United States

Sun 3pm - 1am
Mon - Fri 3pm - 2am
Sat 1pm - 2am

Glass of Bubbly at Pops

I love the Pops menu. Do I feel refined and expensive today? How about radiant with a rich maturity?

I rarely order champagne anywhere else but Pops could turn me into a champagne fanatic. It’s not just the wide variety of champagnes or the patient bartenders who fulfill all my “dry but not too dry and maybe a little sweet” champagne desires, it’s also the cozy space with pretty bubble lights hanging from the ceiling and live jazz bands. Pops is a great little place to start or end an evening. The drinks are pricey but the oysters are half off at happy hour.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

