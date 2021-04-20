Pops for Champagne
601 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
| +1 312-266-7677
More info
Sun 3pm - 1am
Mon - Fri 3pm - 2am
Sat 1pm - 2am
Glass of Bubbly at PopsI love the Pops menu. Do I feel refined and expensive today? How about radiant with a rich maturity?
I rarely order champagne anywhere else but Pops could turn me into a champagne fanatic. It’s not just the wide variety of champagnes or the patient bartenders who fulfill all my “dry but not too dry and maybe a little sweet” champagne desires, it’s also the cozy space with pretty bubble lights hanging from the ceiling and live jazz bands. Pops is a great little place to start or end an evening. The drinks are pricey but the oysters are half off at happy hour.