Poppy's 184 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508, USA

Best Burger in the Hudson Valley After strolling through acres upon acres of sculpture-dotted landscape at Storm King Art Center, you're bound to work up a hearty appetite. If you're in the mood for a fresh, juicy burger, Poppy's Burger & Fries will satisfy your craving. Whether you sit in the main restaurant area or the small backyard courtyard, the atmosphere and the service is relaxed. Most items on Poppy's menu are locally sourced.