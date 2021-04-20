Where are you going?
Poppy and Stella - Annapolis Location

1910 Towne Centre Boulevard
Website
| +1 410-224-0157
Flirty Shoes at Poppy and Stella Annapolis Maryland United States

Flirty Shoes at Poppy and Stella

If you're looking for a pair of chic soles, you may want to check out local accessory boutique Poppy and Stella, which sells "everything but the clothes."

This means you'll find super-hot-looking shoes, pumps, flats, and boots, plus accessories like bags and scarves. (No clothes.)

The store carries trendy brands like Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, and Burberry shoes alongside local designers.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

