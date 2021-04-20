Poppy and Stella - Annapolis Location
1910 Towne Centre Boulevard
| +1 410-224-0157
Flirty Shoes at Poppy and StellaIf you're looking for a pair of chic soles, you may want to check out local accessory boutique Poppy and Stella, which sells "everything but the clothes."
This means you'll find super-hot-looking shoes, pumps, flats, and boots, plus accessories like bags and scarves. (No clothes.)
The store carries trendy brands like Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, and Burberry shoes alongside local designers.