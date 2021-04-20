Pool Lounge at Le Gray Hotel
Levant
Photo by Ivor Prickett.
Pool Lounge at Le Gray Hotel, Beirut, Lebanon"I love to visit the Pool Lounge at sunset when it feels like the whole of Mount Lebanon is rising from the Mediterranean and facing you in glowing hues, from pinks to reds. It’s just wonderful. I come here for a tête-à-tête with a friend and to drink a martini or a beer." —Kamal Mouzawak
Martyrs’ Square, Beirut Central District, 961/1-971-111. This story appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.