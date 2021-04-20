Pook's Hill Lodge Pooks Hill Road, Belize

thatch cabana at dawn These cabanas face into a field where bird-watching is optimal. I stayed in a different cabana but went on the 5:30 am bird walk with Isiodoro (complementary, with the lodging) and saw, right on the Pook's Hill property, spectacled owls, several species of hummingbirds, toucans, and more.