Pook's Hill Lodge

Pooks Hill Road, Belize
Website
thatch cabana at dawn

These cabanas face into a field where bird-watching is optimal. I stayed in a different cabana but went on the 5:30 am bird walk with Isiodoro (complementary, with the lodging) and saw, right on the Pook's Hill property, spectacled owls, several species of hummingbirds, toucans, and more.
By Beth Ann Fennelly

Beth Ann Fennelly
almost 7 years ago

Welcomed by lovely Cat, the Manager of Pook's Hill

The kind manager of Pook's Hill stands in front of the thatch cabana where guests gather in the evenings for birdwatching, story telling, guitar playing, and drinking. The Honor Bar is well stocked and well priced--rum drinks are $3.50 US, and wine (imported) is $8.00.
Beth Ann Fennelly
almost 7 years ago

Buffet dinner

The lodge dinner here is generous, full of many options, all fresh and well prepared. Here we see rice with fried plantains, creole chicken, marinated pork, black beans, eggplant, some local squash I'd never seen before, green salad, and more, all delicious.
Beth Ann Fennelly
almost 7 years ago

hummingbirds

Described as a "birder's paradise," I saw hermit hummingbirds, white necked Jacobeans, and Rufous all during happy hour.

