Jordaan Food Tours
Joop Geesinkweg 801, 1096 AZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 808 3099
More info
Mon - Sat 9am - 11pm
A Moveable Feast: The Jordaan Food Tour
Amsterdam may not be as synonymous with gourmet cuisine as Italy, France, Germany, China or, well...anywhere. Yet despite its bad rap for being boiled, mashed comfort food—ironic when you consider Holland ruled the 17th century spice trade—Dutch food is fascinating in its diverse roots and flavors. Experience the full range on the new Jordaan Food Tour, a four-hour amble through one of Amsterdam's most scenic neighborhoods, showcasing such delicacies as Dutch apple pie, Indonesian sandwiches, ossenworst (sausage made with prime, raw beef), raw herring, kibbeling, drop, bitterballen, Dutch cheese and poffertjes.
On the guided adventure, you'll visit historic cafes and specialty food stores, all family-run establishments and local institutions. From the city's oldest brown café (once patronized by Bill Clinton) to an old-fashioned candy store and the Dutch capital's best butchers and delicatessens for meat and fish, the tour serves up an ample lunch with a side of culture and history, all washed down with wine and beer on some stops.
In addition to seven tasty food stops, the new Jordan Food Tour includes an hour-long cruise through the city's UNESCO-honored canals on a private restored salon boat that's hosted the likes of Winston Churchill and Queen Wilhelmina.
The Jordaan Food Tour is offered Tuesday through Saturday, beginning at 11am.