Ponte JK Ponte JK

The Pride of Brasilia Some will say that Brasilia is a sleepy town, after living there for two years, I choose to believe that it is an outdoorsy town with sparks of excitement in just the right places. At the center of the city is the Ponte JK, a harmonious piece of architecture linking the city to nature. Walk, run or cycle over the wide foot paths on either side of the bridge, paddle-board beneath it or relax from a number of parks around it during the day or in the evening with a cold drink. Each night the small park (with playground!) beneath the bridge, comes alive with vendors selling ice cream, local snacks, hot dogs and beer. Vendors set up tables beside their trucks and an impromptu party begins as if on cue as the sun begins to set each night beyond the bridge.