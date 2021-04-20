A Relaxing River Journey

Paris, that magical place that makes people’s eyes sparkle. Whether they’ve traveled there or not, the world swoons over this picturesque city. Maybe its love, maybe its good bread and cheese, or maybe its just that glittering tower that draws travelers in and keeps them coming back for more. With all of its fascinating architecture, glimmering lights, and bustling cafes, the city of Paris is dreamy and delicious and not to be missed.

One of the most relaxing and romantic ways to see Paris is to take a river cruise down the Seine. While travelers have many river cruise options, with a variety of companies to choose from, we recommend Bateaux Vedettes du Pont Neuf. Simply, we love how effortless they make the process. Buy your tickets at the dock or snag a discount when you purchase from their easy to navigate website. They don't lock you into a time so if plans change, there is no need to worry! You can use your ticket for up to a year! They even give you a paperless option, with digital tickets sent straight to your phone. Our tip: grab a seat on the 9:30pm boat and watch Paris light up as crowds of locals sing, dance, and picnic by the Seine, bridges illuminate, and the Eiffel Tower shines.