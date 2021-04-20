Pont du Gard
400 Route du Pont du Gard, 30210 Vers-Pont-du-Gard, France
| +33 4 66 37 50 99
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm
Ancient Roman aqueduct bridgeThis amazing ancient Roman aqueduct highlights the brilliance of the Roman engineers.
almost 7 years ago
Swimming Under An Ancient Viaduct
If you like historical structures or great engineering feats, the Pont du Gard is a must see. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this ancient viaduct is in excellent condition. The site is set up like a park and visitors can walk over, or swim under it. There is a small museum and the type of place where you can spend 30 minutes or a few hours.
We were on a road trip through southern France and this was definitely a highlight to our trip. Very easy to park your car, walk around, learn about the history and take some photos.
almost 7 years ago
Le Pont du Gard by kayak
Le Pont du Gard is an amazing feat of Roman engineering to see from either shore of the Gardon River, but it is a breathtaking vantage point to see it as you round the river bend in a kayak. On a hot, summer day, paddling down the river and under the great aqueduct is very refreshing! It's also a very fun activity for families with kids of all ages.