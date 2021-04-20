Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pont du Gard

400 Route du Pont du Gard, 30210 Vers-Pont-du-Gard, France
Website
| +33 4 66 37 50 99
Ancient Roman aqueduct bridge Vers-Pont-du-Gard France
Swimming Under An Ancient Viaduct Vers-Pont-du-Gard France
Le Pont du Gard by kayak Vers-Pont-du-Gard France
Ancient Roman aqueduct bridge Vers-Pont-du-Gard France
Swimming Under An Ancient Viaduct Vers-Pont-du-Gard France
Le Pont du Gard by kayak Vers-Pont-du-Gard France

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

Ancient Roman aqueduct bridge

This amazing ancient Roman aqueduct highlights the brilliance of the Roman engineers.
By Shaun

More Recommendations

Larissa Santoro
almost 7 years ago

Swimming Under An Ancient Viaduct

If you like historical structures or great engineering feats, the Pont du Gard is a must see. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this ancient viaduct is in excellent condition. The site is set up like a park and visitors can walk over, or swim under it. There is a small museum and the type of place where you can spend 30 minutes or a few hours.

The size of the structure and it's history was truly awe-inspiring. This ancient Roman viaduct was constructed somewhere between 40-60 AD and is apart of the Nîmes aqueduct system.

We were on a road trip through southern France and this was definitely a highlight to our trip. Very easy to park your car, walk around, learn about the history and take some photos.
Sophie Drake
almost 7 years ago

Le Pont du Gard by kayak

Le Pont du Gard is an amazing feat of Roman engineering to see from either shore of the Gardon River, but it is a breathtaking vantage point to see it as you round the river bend in a kayak. On a hot, summer day, paddling down the river and under the great aqueduct is very refreshing! It's also a very fun activity for families with kids of all ages.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points