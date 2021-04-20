Swimming Under An Ancient Viaduct

If you like historical structures or great engineering feats, the Pont du Gard is a must see. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this ancient viaduct is in excellent condition. The site is set up like a park and visitors can walk over, or swim under it. There is a small museum and the type of place where you can spend 30 minutes or a few hours.



The size of the structure and it's history was truly awe-inspiring. This ancient Roman viaduct was constructed somewhere between 40-60 AD and is apart of the Nîmes aqueduct system.



We were on a road trip through southern France and this was definitely a highlight to our trip. Very easy to park your car, walk around, learn about the history and take some photos.