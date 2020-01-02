Where are you going?
Ponsonby Food Court

106 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
Website
Affordable in Ponsonby

Thankfully not everywhere on Ponsonby Road will cost you an arm and a leg to eat at, and the Ponsonby Food Court can match any wallet with any menu. A real international gathering—think UN kitchen—it veers towards Asian eateries with some European options thrown in for good measure. More of an evening destination than lunchtimes, the place is clean and tidy, affordable, and a decent hang out when you want to avoid paying the price of some of the more 'upscale' restaurants just down the road.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

