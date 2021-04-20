Ponsonby Central 136-146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand

More info Sun - Thur 7am - 11pm Fri, Sat 7am - 12am

Ponsonby's Melting Pot Eight restaurants, 6 produce sellers, 5 retail stores, and 1 cooking school. When Ponsonby Central was first mooted no one really knew how successful it would become, a de facto melting pot and one place where everyone can agree on for a bite before "going out." Take your choice of restaurant—some are busier than others—and then make the most of the chirpy, snappy service and the people-watching that seems to fall into your lap.