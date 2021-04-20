Ponsonby Central
136-146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
| +64 9-376 8300
Sun - Thur 7am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 12am
Ponsonby's Melting PotEight restaurants, 6 produce sellers, 5 retail stores, and 1 cooking school. When Ponsonby Central was first mooted no one really knew how successful it would become, a de facto melting pot and one place where everyone can agree on for a bite before "going out." Take your choice of restaurant—some are busier than others—and then make the most of the chirpy, snappy service and the people-watching that seems to fall into your lap.
over 5 years ago
Shops, restaurants and market stalls under one roof—but don't you dare call it a mall. Ponsonby Central is more of an incredibly hip food and retail collective that includes gourmet and fresh food vendors, pop-up shops that change with the season and a variety of cool cafés and bars serving everything from Argentinian barbecue to old-fashioned ice cream sodas. There's even a resident clairvoyant whose fortune-telling booth is open Tuesday-Sunday.