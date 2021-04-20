Where are you going?
Pondicherry

Puducherry, India
This was a thousand year old temple that is still being built to this day. They built pieces of it in Hawaii than ship it to India.
By riley rocha

Manakula Vinayakar Temple, Pondicherry

The picture shown is not of Pondicherry temple
Manakula vinayakar temple was constructed during the rule of French government by Dupleix. He contributed to the construction, as the granite idol thrown into the sea was found ashore the very next day. This happened three times and then, though Dupleix was a Christian in faith, gave permission to build the temple. He was governor general during the period 1742 -1754

