Manakula Vinayakar Temple, Pondicherry

The picture shown is not of Pondicherry temple

Manakula vinayakar temple was constructed during the rule of French government by Dupleix. He contributed to the construction, as the granite idol thrown into the sea was found ashore the very next day. This happened three times and then, though Dupleix was a Christian in faith, gave permission to build the temple. He was governor general during the period 1742 -1754