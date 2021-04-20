Where are you going?
Poncelet Punto Selecto Quesos

27 Calle Argensola
Website
| +34 913 08 02 21
Cheese is Dessert, Too! Madrid Spain

More info

Mon - Sat 10:30am - 9pm

Cheese is Dessert, Too!

Vive la French tradition of cheese as dessert.

Poncelet restaurant is one of the stinkiest spots in town to start or finish a meal; the menu revolves around cheese and your olfactory senses won’t let you forget it.

Cheese aficionados will appreciate the variety in textures, combinations and the endless possibilities for meals created around queso.

A sample platter and a bottle of wine make the perfect adventure for your evening.

Olive lovers - don’t leave without trying l’olivade de mr seguin.

Photo by Brian Hammonds/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

