The Pearl of the South got its nickname from the beautiful scenery and architecture in and around the city. Visitors can easily walk the streets of the historic center, taking in the red-and-black-striped Parque de Bombas, a former firehouse that now houses a firefighting museum, and the shady Plaza las Delicias along the way. Another icon of the island is Serrallés Castle, once an estate owned by the Don Q rum dynasty, where visitors can explore the house and grounds. For panoramic views of Ponce, take a glass elevator to the top of the 30-meter-tall (100-foot) Vigía Cross.
Appreciating Old Architectural Works of Art
Travel to the island’s opulent past with visits to architectural masterpieces of the 1930s. In the southern municipality of Ponce, the Serrallés Castle’s clay tiles and terracotta detailing exemplify Spanish Revival style. Some rooms of the castle are designed to mimic the taste of decades past, and to commemorate the Don Q rum-producing Serrallés family; others have been turned into rum-related exhibitions. Casa de España, in Old San Juan, was built in 1932 as the headquarters of a private organization for Puerto Ricans of Spanish descent. Today it is a restaurant serving authentic Spanish cuisine in evocative Moorish surroundings—check out the ornate Hall of Mirrors, the iron chandeliers, and the grand balcony overlooking the courtyard.
Abandoned Mural in Downtown Ponce
This mural was on the wall of a cobblestone street near downtown Ponce. It looked worn and forgotten. In fact, there weren't even any people on this street at all. I find it particularly beautiful to come across cultural symbols or historical icons (or really anything that represents a culture), that has been masterfully depicted in public places.
Here in downtown Ponce you can find typical Puerto Rican cuisine, coffee shops, little boutiques and souvenir shops, hotels and historical sites (in particular, the famous Firehouse).
