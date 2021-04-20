Historic Ponce

The Pearl of the South got its nickname from the beautiful scenery and architecture in and around the city. Visitors can easily walk the streets of the historic center, taking in the red-and-black-striped Parque de Bombas, a former firehouse that now houses a firefighting museum, and the shady Plaza las Delicias along the way. Another icon of the island is Serrallés Castle, once an estate owned by the Don Q rum dynasty, where visitors can explore the house and grounds. For panoramic views of Ponce, take a glass elevator to the top of the 30-meter-tall (100-foot) Vigía Cross.