The Beltline
Ponce City Market N NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
The BeltlineParis originated the idea of an urban park replacing defunct railroads with its elevated Promenade Plantée. New York followed suit with the prestigious High Line, and Atlanta has been working hard on its own impressive version. The Beltline, a 22-mile loop around Atlanta, is based on railroad corridors that encircled the city long ago. The effort is of an incredible scale. In a city that has had an immense auto culture for decades, there are now options to walk, or take your bike to work. There are many entry points along the loop. I chose the Ponce Street City Market, and walked past a brewery, a colorful housing project, a scateboard park, wild grafiti and a number of really cool art installations until I got to Krog Street Market, the perfect place for leisurely lunch.
Warm thanks to the fun and fabulous Hotel Clermont for hosting me while I explored Atlanta, a city that keeps getting better with each visit.