Pomp Restaurant
40060 Paws Up Rd, Bonner, MT 59823, USA
| +1 406-244-7300
Photo courtesy of Paws Up
Refined Rustic CuisinePomp, affectionately named after Sacagawea's son Pompey, draws inspiration from nature to create rustic dishes in a refined space. The menu changes with the seasons, ingredients are sourced locally, and every course is expertly prepared. Look forward to dinner dishes like heirloom tomato salads, pappardelle, and grass fed ribeye.
The Pomp is open to the public, so even if you aren't staying at The Resort at Paws Up your'e welcome to come here for dinner!