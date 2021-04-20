Where are you going?
Pomp Restaurant

40060 Paws Up Rd, Bonner, MT 59823, USA
Website
| +1 406-244-7300
Refined Rustic Cuisine Bonner Montana United States

Refined Rustic Cuisine

Pomp, affectionately named after Sacagawea's son Pompey, draws inspiration from nature to create rustic dishes in a refined space. The menu changes with the seasons, ingredients are sourced locally, and every course is expertly prepared. Look forward to dinner dishes like heirloom tomato salads, pappardelle, and grass fed ribeye. 

The Pomp is open to the public, so even if you aren't staying at The Resort at Paws Up your'e welcome to come here for dinner!


By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

