Pomegranate
Jalan Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 9080795
Photo courtesy of Pomegranate
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm
Lunch in the Rice FieldsAfter your walk through the rice fields you'll need an amazing lunch. Just up the road from the Campuhan ridge walk is Pomegranate, a great restaurant under a simple white canopy with views to die for. There is nothing fancy about this place but it's so incredibly open and relaxing you could spend a whole day sitting there sipping juice, reading and watching the ducks. The food is a mix of all different cuisines but they do excellent Japanese food and have a pizza oven for fresh pizza.
Spend some time snuggling with their very friendly dog.