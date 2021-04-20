Where are you going?
Pomegranate

Jalan Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 9080795
Lunch in the Rice Fields Ubud Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

Lunch in the Rice Fields

After your walk through the rice fields you'll need an amazing lunch. Just up the road from the Campuhan ridge walk is Pomegranate, a great restaurant under a simple white canopy with views to die for. There is nothing fancy about this place but it's so incredibly open and relaxing you could spend a whole day sitting there sipping juice, reading and watching the ducks. The food is a mix of all different cuisines but they do excellent Japanese food and have a pizza oven for fresh pizza.
Spend some time snuggling with their very friendly dog.


By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

