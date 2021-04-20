Where are you going?
Polks Plus

807 US-80, Pooler, GA 31322, USA
Website
| +1 912-348-3617
Sweet Southern Honey Pooler Georgia United States

More info

Tue - Sat 10am - 6pm

Sweet Southern Honey

Savannah epitomizes the best of everything Southern, even down to its delicious food. When in Savannah, you must cruise over to nearby Pooler to check out Polk's Plus Produce—a real Southern institution.

Offering everything from fresh-off-the-vine tomatoes to luscious blueberry cobblers to this sweet locally-grown honey. Savannah locals are still mourning the owner's decision to move Polk's, now known as Polk's Plus Produce, to 807 West U.S. 80 in the nearby town of Pooler, 10 miles or so from downtown Savannah. However they still make the trip– it's that good. The current owner's father and grandfather established the very first Polk's market in a different Savannah location more than 80 years ago, so most people living in the town have never known Savannah without Polk's.

By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

