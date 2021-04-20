Polite Provisions
4696 30th St, San Diego, CA 92116, USA
| +1 619-269-4701
Fri - Sun 11:30am - 2am
Mon - Thur 3pm - 2am
Neighborhood speakasy-style barWhen a friend told me that Polite Provisions was one of the only places in town that he wished had been around when he was single, I knew I should go check it out. There's a lot of marble - floors, tabletops, and bar top. Add in the Grecian-style statues, and the vibe is reminiscent of the 1920s.
It's great walking into a bar where the bartender seems to know everyone and the people are friendly enough to strike up ongoing conversations. This is definitely one of those places. Also, how can you beat that happy hour here starts at 11:30 am, when the bar opens?
The drinks are made fresh and the extensive happy hour cocktail menu changes monthly. The drinks this month were taken from the very first book published on mixing cocktails. Most drinks served here are from recipes dating back to the Prohibition era.
If you're hungry, go next door to Soda & Swine. After placing your order, head back to Polite Provisions, and a server from the restaurant will bring your food over for you!