Polebridge, Mt 59928

After an hour's drive down a dirt road from the tiny town of Polebridge, Montana, we did a steep one-mile climb to our home for the night--the Hornet Peak Fire Lookout Tower. Before modern technology, Forest Service employees lived in towers like this one to spot burning trees from above. Now, guests can rent the cabin for $20 a night and take in views that extend from Glacier National Park to the Canadian Rockies. The cabin is stocked with cots, sleeping bags, a wood-burning stove, and all the cookwear needed for a comfortable night's stay. Don't miss the sunset or the sunrise from the observation platform, or the guestbook filled with adventure tales. If you're lucky, a curious deer might spend the night outside your window. http://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/flathead/recreation/camping-cabins/recarea/?recid=66218&actid=101
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30