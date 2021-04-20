Where are you going?
Polanco

Av. Emilio Castelar, Polanco, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Walking the Streets of Polanco Mexico City Mexico

Walking the Streets of Polanco

Spend an afternoon wandering the Polanco neighborhood, around streets named after famous political and literary figures -- Alejandro Dumas, Emilio Castelar, Tennyson, and Edgar Allan Poe. Beautifully preserved mansions with elaborate sculptural details have been converted to shops and cafes. Discover El Péndulo bookstore with the in-house bistro Cafebrería, the high-end silversmith Tane, and the amazingly delicious tacos at El Turix. On Saturdays, a busy market pops up alongside Parque Lincoln.
By Elena Lopez
