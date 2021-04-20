Walking the Streets of Polanco
Spend an afternoon wandering the Polanco neighborhood, around streets named after famous political and literary figures -- Alejandro Dumas, Emilio Castelar, Tennyson, and Edgar Allan Poe. Beautifully preserved mansions with elaborate sculptural details have been converted to shops and cafes. Discover El Péndulo bookstore with the in-house bistro Cafebrería, the high-end silversmith Tane, and the amazingly delicious tacos at El Turix. On Saturdays, a busy market pops up alongside Parque Lincoln.