Pokhara Valley Paragliding

Lakeside Rd, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
Website
| +977 61-462192
Pokhara Valley, Kaski District, Nepal.
Pokhara Nepal
Pokhara Valley, Kaski District, Nepal. Pokhara Nepal
Pokhara Nepal

Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

Pokhara Valley, Kaski District, Nepal.

I was rather shocked to see just how many people try paragliding in Nepal, but I guess there really is no better way to get up close and personal with some of the world's tallest peaks (save for climbing to the top of one yourself).

The Pokhara Valley is stunning in and of itself, but from a few thousand feet above the ground, gliding along on gusts of wind, it is even more impressive.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

James Farrell
over 6 years ago

