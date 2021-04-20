Where are you going?
Pokhara

Pokhara, Nepal
The Walk Down is Just as Beautiful Pokhara Nepal

If you find yourself in Pokhara, there's no doubt you'll hear about the sunrise hike to the top of Sarangkot to witness the morning glow light up the Annapurna Range of the Himalayas. With absolutely stunning views of Machapuchare, you're wise to take the advice.

However, being that you must get up by 5am at the latest to make the sunrise, you might feel inclined to get back down and into your bed as soon as you're finished snapping your pictures and picking your jaw up off the trail.

If you plan ahead (read: rest up) and go back slowly, you'll get to basque in the presence of Machapuchare while hiking down and through some amazing villages and terrain. Don't be afraid to veer off the mainline trail; as long as you're going down and you can see Phewa Lake at the bottom, there's no need to worry.

With the Himalayas to your right and gorgeous Phewa Lake to your left, I don't think you'll be longing for your bed.
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

