Pokhara, Nepal Pokhara, Nepal

Journey from Kathmandu to Pokhara Driving from Kathmandu to Pokhara (the starting point for many treks in Nepal) on a Greenline bus (including a stop for lunch and two bathroom breaks) takes about 7 hours but the views are spectacular. Rivers, rice paddies and small town life are all on display along with your bus driver's skills and nerves of steel. We encountered no less than five other large vehicles broken down or fixing blown-out tires in the center of the narrow, winding road which our driver had to negotiate around, being careful not to go over the cliff or plow into oncoming traffic. I've done this journey by bus twice now and even though it is an entirely safe, reliable and cost efficient way of getting to Pokhara, I am happy to be flying on the way back. Oh, and for local, experienced trekking guides and itineraries I highly recommend www.itreknepal.com. This will be my second trek with them and they're just fantastic.