Point Sur

Point Sur, California 93940, USA
Website
Tour the Point Sur lighthouse

Tour the Point Sur lighthouse

On a craggy rock in north Big Sur, the Point Sur lighthouse has beamed through furious fog, rain, and wind since 1889. Volunteers lead moonlit tours from late April through October that allow visitors access to the lighthouse tower, old housing quarters, and a blacksmith shop. Listen up for stories of shipwrecks along the way.

Mile marker 54.1 on Hwy. 1, (831) 625-4419. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

