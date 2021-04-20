Where are you going?
Point Reyes National Seashore

Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
Website
| +1 415-464-5137
Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

Hog Island Oyster Co.

My all time favorite thing to do in Northern California when the fog clears!


Shucking without gloves is risky business though!
By Tara Guertin , AFAR Staff

Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Sunset Beach Trail

There are not a lot of trees on this trail, so its a great place to spot wildlife. Plus after your hike you can head back into Point Reyes Station and get yourself some Cowgirl Creamery cheese and some fancy crackers to snack on

