Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

5400 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98407, USA
| +1 253-404-3800
Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo

Fri - Mon 9:30am - 4pm

Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo

Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo is deservedly famous, but there's another great zoo just a short drive away: Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. Plan to spend a full day here, because there's plenty to see.

Zoo highlights include the new Stingray Cove, the Red Wolf Woods, and the clouded leopards. At the Budgie Buddies exhibit, kids (or, um, adults) can buy seed sticks and friendly budgies will perch on their hands to feed. The South Pacific Aquarium features lots of tropical fish, while the North Pacific Aquarium focuses on Northwest species. And yes, there are puffins!

By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
