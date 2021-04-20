Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium
5400 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98407, USA
| +1 253-404-3800
Fri - Mon 9:30am - 4pm
Tacoma's Point Defiance ZooSeattle's Woodland Park Zoo is deservedly famous, but there's another great zoo just a short drive away: Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. Plan to spend a full day here, because there's plenty to see.
Zoo highlights include the new Stingray Cove, the Red Wolf Woods, and the clouded leopards. At the Budgie Buddies exhibit, kids (or, um, adults) can buy seed sticks and friendly budgies will perch on their hands to feed. The South Pacific Aquarium features lots of tropical fish, while the North Pacific Aquarium focuses on Northwest species. And yes, there are puffins!