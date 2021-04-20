Point Bonita Lighthouse

Where are you going?
San Francisco Bay entrance in the Marin Headlands, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Website
| +1 415-331-1540
If you're exploring the Marin Headlands area, make sure you scoot over to this hidden gem and still active, lighthouse. As you can see, the setting is dramatic and you'll be rewarded with some sweeping views of the bay.

There's a half mile trail that leads you out to the lighthouse that the U.S. Coast Guard currently maintains in cooperation with the National Park Service providing access to visitors. Make sure you have some sturdy shoes with laces, some stretches of the path are pretty steep.

Don't miss nearby Rodeo Beach on the same visit.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

