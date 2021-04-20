Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Poilane

8 Rue du Cherche-Midi, 75006 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 45 48 42 59
Poilane Paris France
Paris Treats, Classic and Avant-Garde Paris France
Poilane Paris France
Paris Treats, Classic and Avant-Garde Paris France

More info

Mon - Sat 7:15am - 8pm

Paris Treats, Classic and Avant-Garde

Shops and bakeries are introducing spruced-up versions of classic Parisian foods. Here are the best addresses to try traditional and eclectic takes on three iconic French treats.



1. CROISSANT
The Classic: The flaky pastries from Poilâne are made with rich French butter and fired in a wood-burning oven. 8 Rue du Cherche-Midi, 33/(0) 14-548-4259, poilane.com

The Twist: Sadaharu Aoki sweetens his pastry layers with green tea powder. The black sesame éclair is also delicious. 35 Rue de Vaugirard, 33/(0) 14-544-4890, sadaharuaoki.com



2. BAGUETTE
The Classic: Sébastien Mauvieux, who supplies President François Hollande with his daily bread, won the honors for best baguette in Paris at this year’s Grand Prix. 159 Rue Ordener, 33/(0) 14-262-7670



The Twist: Baker Gontran Cherrier uses squid ink to turn his baguette black before rolling it in sesame seeds. 22 Rue Caulaincourt, 33/(0) 14-606- 8266, gontrancherrierboulanger.com

3. MACARON
The Classic: Ladurée has lured cookie enthusiasts since 1862 with traditional flavors such as chocolate and salted butter caramel.
16 Rue Royale, 33/(0) 14-260-2179, laduree.fr



The Twist: Pierre Hermé surprises customers by sneaking asparagus and foie gras flavors into his creations. 72 Rue Bonaparte, 33/(0) 14-354-4777, pierreherme.com

Illustration by Michael Hoeweler. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.

By Meg Zimbeck , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Kelly
over 6 years ago

Poilane

Brrrrrrread.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30