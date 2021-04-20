Podrum
Dioklecijanova ul. 1, 21000, Split, Croatia
+385 97 779 0719
More info
Shopping Under the PalaceSplit is not known as a shopping destination, but if you have a hankering to go shopping, then head underground to the Podrum.
The Podrum is a labyrinth of vaulted underground chambers that is located under what was Diocletian’s Palace. Back in Diocletian’s day, the Podrum was used as a storehouse and a prison. Today, the chambers are open only during special events but the main passageway, which is lined with stalls selling souvenirs and artwork, is open during day time hours. I picked up a very nice lithograph, from a local artist, here.
The main promenade in Split is the Riva. From here, the Mjedna Vrata (Bronze Gate) leads into the Podrum. You can also enter from an entrance near the Peristyle. The main passageway will take you from Riva to Peristyle so you can walk above ground in direction and below ground in the other.