Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Podrum

Dioklecijanova ul. 1, 21000, Split, Croatia
+385 97 779 0719
Shopping Under the Palace Split Croatia

More info

Shopping Under the Palace

Split is not known as a shopping destination, but if you have a hankering to go shopping, then head underground to the Podrum.

The Podrum is a labyrinth of vaulted underground chambers that is located under what was Diocletian’s Palace. Back in Diocletian’s day, the Podrum was used as a storehouse and a prison. Today, the chambers are open only during special events but the main passageway, which is lined with stalls selling souvenirs and artwork, is open during day time hours. I picked up a very nice lithograph, from a local artist, here.

The main promenade in Split is the Riva. From here, the Mjedna Vrata (Bronze Gate) leads into the Podrum. You can also enter from an entrance near the Peristyle. The main passageway will take you from Riva to Peristyle so you can walk above ground in direction and below ground in the other.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30