Poco's
15 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA
Fusion in the Mule MountainsIn the old mining town of Bisbee, a mile high in the mountains near the Mexican border, we found a place for lunch just as it began to snow. Not all of southern Arizona is hot desert...
The patio of "Poco's" restaurant is tucked into a shady alley in this Victorian town, but on this wintry day, we said no to al fresco dining. Inside this hole-in-the-wall, we had creative local fusion fare. My lunch was the "poco dog": Korea meets Mexico in a vegan version of the classic "Sonoran hot dog": chipotle aioli and homemade kimchi (kimchi!) and guacamole atop a vegetarian sausage and refried black beans on a bolillo roll! East meets south-of-the-border: viva!