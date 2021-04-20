Where are you going?
Poco's

15 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA
Fusion in the Mule Mountains Bisbee Arizona United States

Fusion in the Mule Mountains

In the old mining town of Bisbee, a mile high in the mountains near the Mexican border, we found a place for lunch just as it began to snow. Not all of southern Arizona is hot desert...

The patio of "Poco's" restaurant is tucked into a shady alley in this Victorian town, but on this wintry day, we said no to al fresco dining. Inside this hole-in-the-wall, we had creative local fusion fare. My lunch was the "poco dog": Korea meets Mexico in a vegan version of the classic "Sonoran hot dog": chipotle aioli and homemade kimchi (kimchi!) and guacamole atop a vegetarian sausage and refried black beans on a bolillo roll! East meets south-of-the-border: viva!
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

