Poco & Mom's Restaurant

1060 South Kolb Road
| +1 520-325-7044
Get "Hatched" for Breakfast Tucson Arizona United States

Tue - Fri 6am - 2pm
Sat 7am - 2pm

Get "Hatched" for Breakfast

Breakfast at a mom-and-pop-restaurant. There's just no better way to get a local-flavor start-of-the-day when you're from out of town. In Tucson, you can't go wrong if you get a hearty plate at "Poco & Mom's."

Yes, "New Mexico food" may not be entirely "native" to Arizona, but Tucson is just a few hours down the highway from Hatch, NM, famed for its chile peppers. Poco & Mom's gets all its chiles from there, and the unpretentious menu is a Tucson treasure. The love for chile peppers knows no borders in the Southwest...

My favorite is the "Santa Fe" breakfast: a blue corn tortilla topped with beans and eggs, along with hashbrowns...I like to add 'machaca' (shredded spiced beef)--and when the waitress asks "you want red or green chile, darlin'? (and yes she really says 'darlin!'), make sure you say "Christmas" and you'll get both. Along with the bottomless cup of coffee, fresh house-made salsa!

Try it for breakfast...and you may come back for dinner; the green chile rocks!

(There are only 12 tables, plus an outdoor patio--come early if you want to try it on a weekend... and it's on the east side of the city, not far from Saguaro National Park East. So it's perfect for post-hike refueling.)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

