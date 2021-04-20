Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Poche Market & Restaurant

3015 Main Hwy # A, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, USA
Website
| +1 337-332-2108
Edible Souvenir : Poche's Praline Breaux Bridge Louisiana United States

More info

Sun 4am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 4am - 8pm

Edible Souvenir : Poche's Praline

St. Martin's Parish boasts some really great food. Acadian, Cajun and creole influences are certainly evident in their sweets and condiments in addition to their sublime Etouffee, fried okra and cornbread.

Poche's Praline made right in their market with adjoining restaurant where you can get a taste of traditional Cajun plate lunch, is popular. In fact pick up the pralines, crawfish boil and bottles of tasty garlic sauce, used around here like Tabasco in their market to take home.

www.cajuncountry.org
By Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points