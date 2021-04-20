Poche Market & Restaurant
3015 Main Hwy # A, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, USA
| +1 337-332-2108
Sun 4am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 4am - 8pm
Edible Souvenir : Poche's PralineSt. Martin's Parish boasts some really great food. Acadian, Cajun and creole influences are certainly evident in their sweets and condiments in addition to their sublime Etouffee, fried okra and cornbread.
Poche's Praline made right in their market with adjoining restaurant where you can get a taste of traditional Cajun plate lunch, is popular. In fact pick up the pralines, crawfish boil and bottles of tasty garlic sauce, used around here like Tabasco in their market to take home.
